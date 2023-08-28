UAE: Sending my 3-year-old baby to school as a big boy was hard for me

I come from Sweden where we only start school at 7 so to send my 3-year-old baby to school as a big boy was a little hard for me

By As told to Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 4:36 PM

Today I sent my first-born off to school and it was exciting but so emotional for me. My son Rollo Oskar Norstrom-Dunn started FS1 at RGS Guildford Dubai today and he was super excited for school.

Emma and Rollo

My husband and I spent the entire summer preparing him for school. We talked about how he was a big boy, and he was ready to go to “big boy” school as opposed to nursery. We researched and shopped for lunchboxes and water bottles. Assisting us every step of the way was my 2-year-old daughter, Siena, who was happy to see her brother going to school. She helped me unpack the brand-new boxes and bags.

Last weekend, we went to have breakfast at Arabian Ranches and once we were done, Rollo wanted to drive by his school so that he could wave hi to it. We stopped there, looked at the play areas and climbing frames and he was really excited about it.

My husband and I took the morning off work so that we could go and drop him off to school together. To be honest, I was more excited than him because Rollo is a very athletic boy, and the school is offering him so many activities that I know he will enjoy. But when we got there, and we saw him in his school uniform, my husband and I cried a little bit. I come from Sweden where we only start school at 7 so to send my 3-year-old baby to school as a big boy was a little hard for me. I am so proud of not just him, but all the students. They were all there this morning, in their crisp and fresh uniforms, so early and so bright. They are so young, yet they manage so well. I really hope all the children have a wonderful year.

ALSO READ: