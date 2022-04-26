UAE: Residents warned against drying clothes on balconies; violators face Dh1,000 fine

The Egyptian President welcomed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned residents against airing laundry on the balcony of apartments, hanging them from the windows or railing as it distorts the city's appearance.
The warning was issued by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality during a virtual awareness campaign to educate residents on the importance of maintaining the city's aesthetic appearance and to follow existing regulations on the proper etiquette of drying laundry in public.
The civic body had earlier warned that the misuse of balconies attracts a fine of Dh1,000 and more.
According to the municipality, the campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained and that the unhygienic way of drying laundry is stopped.
"Airing laundry on the balcony of an apartment or hanging them from a window or railing distorts the image of the building and is not allowed," said a municipal statement.
"Residents should maintain the aesthetic appearance across the city and not misuse their apartment balconies."
Officials noted that residents should avoid hanging their clothes anyhow and ensure their balconies doesn't become a civic issue or eyesore.
People have been urged to adopt proper alternative modern laundry-drying techniques, such as electronic clothes driers and clothes-drying racks, to avoid hanging laundry over the balustrade directly overlooking the street.
