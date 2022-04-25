UAE: Parking in reserved spaces? You could get a Dh1,000 traffic fine

Authorities of several Emirates have warned motorists to be mindful of traffic rules

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 10:20 PM

Motorists could be fined Dh1,000 and penalised with 6 black points for parking in spaces designated for people of determination, Ajman Police says.

In a post on Instagram, authorities reminded residents to respect those with special needs.

Recently, authorities of several Emirates have warned motorists to be mindful of traffic rules, keeping in mind the holy month of Ramadan.

Motorists have been asked to avoid speeding and maintain safe distance on roads, especially when Iftar time nears.

