UAE: Residents can now call loved ones in Morocco for free

The limited time offer comes in wake of the devastating earthquake that took place in Morocco Friday night

by Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 11:12 PM

Etisalat and du have announced free unlimited calling from UAE to Morocco on Saturday.

The limited time offer comes in wake of the devastating earthquake that took place in Morocco Friday night.

e& offer

Etisalat, also known as e& has announced the the following offers to users:

Residents who might be currently in Morocco can make unlimited outgoing calls to the UAE or within Morocco and receive 30 minutes of free incoming calls.

Those living in the UAE get 30 free international minutes to make calls to Morocco.

The offer is valid until September 15 for all customers, consumers and businesses.

du offer

du has also rolled out an offer for users with free calling and SMS available from UAE to Morocco.

This starts from today, and is valid until September 15.

ALSO READ: