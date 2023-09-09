UAE: Residents can now call loved ones in Morocco for free

The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
Etisalat and du have announced free unlimited calling from UAE to Morocco on Saturday.
The limited time offer comes in wake of the devastating earthquake that took place in Morocco Friday night.
Etisalat, also known as e& has announced the the following offers to users:
The offer is valid until September 15 for all customers, consumers and businesses.
du has also rolled out an offer for users with free calling and SMS available from UAE to Morocco.
This starts from today, and is valid until September 15.
