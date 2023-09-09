Morocco declares three days of national mourning, flags to be flown at half mast: Royal Court

The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
Morocco has declared three days of national mourning on Saturday, after a deadly earthquake shook the country on Friday night.
In a statement from the Royal Court, the authority has ordered for flags to be flown at half mast for the duration of the mourning period.
The Moroccan government says death toll in earthquake near Marrakech has reached 1,037, with more than 1,200 injured.
The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. Most of the fatalities are in mountainous areas outside Marrakech, the nearest city to the epicentre, its updated toll showed.
