UAE: Rare mushrooms, plants bloom after heavy rains hit country

Salem Jumah Al Alili (Supplied photos)

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 3:22 PM

The recent heavy rains that drenched the Emirates brought with them a bounty of seasonal treasures.

UAE residents have made the most of this opportunity to head out in search of these special plants – among which are 'Ara'een' and 'Faq'a' mushrooms, that are renowned for their taste and high market value.

A cultural delicacy that has been carried down from generations, 'Ara'een' and 'Faq'a' mushrooms have begun sprouting and Emiratis are now venturing into sandy areas, plains, mountains, and valleys to harvest them.

Salem Jumah Al Alili, a 44-year-old Emirati from Falaj Al Mualla, a town in Umm Al Quwain, looks for these rare plants by exploring these regions and has been doing so for two decades. He was able to collect approximately 1,700 Ara'een fungi in 2018.

Speaking to Khaleej Times he said: "The best time to find and harvest Ara'een and Faq'a is in March. They usually come after a heavy rain in about 14 days and grow into the ground because of the sun's heat."

He pointed out that if Ara'een stays in the ground too long they are no longer edible. Its freshness lasts for three days after it has been harvested – when stored in cold place. Ideally, it should be prepared fresh.

Al Alili said that Ara'een is sold for approximately Dh170/kg, but 'Faq'a' is much harder to find, so it's sold for around Dh500/kg. Premium varieties can reach up to Dh1,000/kg.

Cooking methods range from boiling and frying to pairing them with rice – each household adds its unique touch to these rare ingredients.

In addition to the fungi, mountainous regions experiencing heavy rainfall are currently adorned with the vibrant greenery of 'Al-Hamaad' plants.

Al Humaid

These plants, characterised by their height and broad leaves, offer a tangy flavour that adds zest to salads, making them a favourite in Emirati households.

Al Humaid

Known locally as 'Al Humaid', this plant thrives in sandy soil on plains and mountain slopes, it serves as a gesture of goodwill, with generous portions shared among family members and neighbours to spread joy.

ALSO READ: