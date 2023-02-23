UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

By WAM Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:37 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, during his working visit to the UAE. The meeting was held at Al Shati Palace.

The UAE President warmly welcomed Prime Minister Fiala and appreciated his visit. Fiala conveyed the greetings of Milos Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, and expressed his desire for the continued development and prosperity of the UAE-Czech Republic relations.

The two leaders discussed the existing ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic, and explored opportunities for enhancing economic, development, and investment cooperation in various fields to serve mutual interests and promote development efforts in both countries.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Fiala also exchanged views on various regional and global issues that are of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.