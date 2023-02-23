UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

Motorists have been advised about potential delays as some roads will be temporarily closed
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, during his working visit to the UAE. The meeting was held at Al Shati Palace.
The UAE President warmly welcomed Prime Minister Fiala and appreciated his visit. Fiala conveyed the greetings of Milos Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, and expressed his desire for the continued development and prosperity of the UAE-Czech Republic relations.
The two leaders discussed the existing ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic, and explored opportunities for enhancing economic, development, and investment cooperation in various fields to serve mutual interests and promote development efforts in both countries.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Fiala also exchanged views on various regional and global issues that are of mutual concern.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
Motorists have been advised about potential delays as some roads will be temporarily closed
Getting the card is subject to terms and conditions in accordance with the regulatory decisions issued in this regard, the authority said
From spending Ramadan to demonstrating his martial arts skills in space, he will have an action-packed 6-month mission
Country is global model for equality and an exemplary model of interfaith dialogue and coexistence
The Foreign Affairs Ministry called on authorities in Tel Aviv to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
The new single-entry permit aims to attract young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country
Harsh Kedia said there's a lot of scope for bringing in new and exotic foods in the emirate and calls it a welcoming market
The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan, viewed some of the latest defence technologies on display