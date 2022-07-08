UAE President checks on well-being of country's pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Mohamed calls official to check on facilities provided by mission

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 9:16 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has asked the official in charge of the UAE Haj pilgrimage mission about the well-being of the country’s pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

During a phone call with Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Sheikh Mohamed lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia in ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims.

Dr. Al Kaabi said that the UAE President called to check on pilgrims’ conditions and the facilities provided by the mission to assist them while performing Haj rituals.

Sheikh Mohamed relayed his greetings and best wishes to the pilgrims and prays to Allah Almighty to keep them safe.

Dr. Al Kaabi expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s due care and interest in the pilgrim's affairs, commending the UAE leadership's keenness to check up on citizens.