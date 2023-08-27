UAE opens new major road from Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai

Her company 'Designed by Hind' has established itself as one of UAE’s most successful boutique porcelain design organisations
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure opened the Emirates Road 'E611' for those coming from Ras Al Khaimah heading towards Dubai.
This latest addition coincides with the start of the new academic year, with the aim of facilitating movement of school buses, and ensuring their smooth flow in the region.
The authority notified motorists of the road through X, formerly known as Twitter.
'E611' has additionally been introduced to raise the capacity of the road, in order to improve the linkage and communication between urban communities on both sides of the road and the emirates served by the street.
This is a part of an integrated project to improve the current intersection in Al Barashi area, which will be completed before the end of this year.
ALSO READ:
Her company 'Designed by Hind' has established itself as one of UAE’s most successful boutique porcelain design organisations
Authority urges parents to remain vigilant and take action if they spot these signs
It is very important for residents to be aware of such items so that they don’t violate local laws
Outlets are ramping up their efforts with lucrative deals to make it as easy and cost-effective
This initiative was part of an ongoing awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention
There are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances
From timings to pricing, here's all you need to know about the latest addition
Over time, the condition, which mostly affects infants and children, causes muscles to become weaker and waste away