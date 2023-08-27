UAE motorists alert: New traffic lane on key road in Sharjah

Over time, the condition, which mostly affects infants and children, causes muscles to become weaker and waste away
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has implemented a project of adding a new traffic lane on one of Sharjah's key roads.
Taking to Instagram, the authority announced the change. The new lane is located on Al Taawun Street, starting from Al Nahda Bridge towards Al Taawun Square.
At a length of 1km and a width of 3.65 metres, the lane has been added with the aim of increasing the street’s capacity of vehicles, making a total of 4 traffic lanes.
The project additionally encompasses modification of entrance and exit points, alongside the incorporation of a safety buffer within existing parking areas.
The project aims to achieve the highest levels of traffic flow, and to reduce the rates of accidents and congestion at peak times.
ALSO READ:
Over time, the condition, which mostly affects infants and children, causes muscles to become weaker and waste away
Legal expert suggests other ways to address human trafficking without making overseas trips complicated for others
The event named ‘Noor – Dreams Empowered' was held at Al Mankhool Library
The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners
Hassan first arrived in the UAE in 1986 with an air ticket that cost approximately Dh60
According to Seham, Emirati nurses have the advantage of communicating with their patients more effortlessly
Electronics items like laptops, monitors, headphones, printers, and items used for learning are the most in demand
The ports giant operates five container terminals in India — two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai