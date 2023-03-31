UAE: New visa screening centre opens in Abu Dhabi

A new disease prevention and screening centre has been opened in the industrial area of Mussafah in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative comes as part of the efforts by PureHealth – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform and its subsidiary Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) to ensure quick, easy, and convenient visa medical check-ups and screening facilities.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Dr Omar Al Jabri, chief medical officer of the AHS.

Al Nuaimi underlined that the leadership in the emirate is committed to providing the best preventive and curative health facilities and medical services to all community members.

“The new visa screening centre will provide quick medical testing services for our residents throughout the week, which will go a long way in the rapid development we aspire to achieve and contribute to raising the quality of life of every individual in the emirate.”

Rashed Al Qubaisi, chief corporate officer of PureHealth, noted that the group has been offering care at the highest standards for the community, in line with the directives of the UAE leadership.

“This is a true representation of our mission to enhance the healthcare ecosystem and ensure quality, reliable and convenient access to key health facilities.”

Dr Al Jabri said the health authorities aim to provide residents with easy access to high quality curative, specialised, and preventive services.

“Providing our clients with accessible visa screening services is a top priority hence, we are continuously expanding our network and launching our centres in locations frequented by the community. Following the inauguration of our two centres in Al Wahda Mall and Mushrif Mall, we are partnering with Tasheel and Tawjeeh to open our visa screening centres within their premises, thus enabling residents to complete the full visa process under one roof,” said Dr Al Jabri after opening the new facility located inside Top Prestige Centre in Mussafah.

AHS is Abu Dhabi’s largest provider of visa screening services since 2006, with a network of 16 disease prevention and screening centres spread across the emirate. In addition to regular visa screenings, AHS provides fast track and premium screening services at selected centres. Companies interested in booking the mobile visa screening clinic can email mobilevisascreening@seha.ae. Individuals can book an appointment through the Seha Visa Screening app.

The centre is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm and accepts both appointment-based and walk-in clients.

