UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for Abu Dhabi government employees

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 5:16 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced a long weekend for government employees and government agencies and companies in the emirate to celebrate National Day.

The sector will have a three-day weekend from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day'.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had declared December 2 and 3 as paid public holidays for private sector workers.

