UAE: Missing Indian teen returns home after 30 hours

The Sharjah-based Indian teenager reported missing by his parents Thursday afternoon has returned home to his family, Khaleej Times can reveal.
Anav Seth, a Grade 10 student of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, left his home in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area after leaving a note for his parents. The teenager returned home late Thursday night, hours after his parents issued a public appeal to find their son.
Mohit Seth, the boy’s father, told Khaleej Times, “He has come home after being outside for 30 hours. We don’t know what encouraged him to come back. We are very grateful he has returned.”
Seth said, “I have not asked him anything as I don’t want to stress him anymore. He has taken a huge step by leaving home and an even bigger step by coming back.”
The Delhi-native family said Anav left a note for his parents and snuck out of his home while his mom and sister were sleeping Wednesday afternoon. The letter read, ‘I am sorry, I am not the son you deserve’.
Fortunately, Anav has returned home in good health. It is suspected that Anav may have left home as he was stressed about his upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 examinations.
“However, this too is very surprising as Anav got good marks during his first term Grade 10 exams. His parents got him a watch as a gift since he scored good grades,” said Dr Mehnaz Zafar Ali, a consultant psychiatrist and a close family friend.
