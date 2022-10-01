UAE: Free cancer screening offered as mall launches awareness drive

Sat 1 Oct 2022

A mall in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi has launched ‘You’re a Hero’ campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Marking breast cancer awareness month, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Bani Yas will be paying tribute to women battling the disease by portraying them as real-life superheroes.

With several on-site activities, the campaign calls upon community members, especially women, to show their solidarity with breast cancer patients, while urging them to get regularly tested.

As part of the campaign, there will be an awareness booth by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) where individuals will receive information about breast cancer, prevention methods and other topics. They can get a free screening in one of Seha's medical centres. Also, the mall is offering every woman stopping by a chance to pick her present from a special box, which contains prizes such as vouchers and other gifts.

Among other activities, a workshop will be held to highlight the importance of early screening. Doctors will offer one-on-one sessions to attendees and speak about the role of early screening and detection in saving patients’ lives. The workshop will host breast cancer survivors who will get to share their recovery journey with the public.

Adding an artistic flavour, there will be a henna stand where women can get their own ribbon drawn in support for the cause. A children’s corner with activities, including painting their faces in pink.

Female visitors are encouraged to spread awareness about breast cancer in their own circles by taking pictures at the mall’s activation zone and sharing them on social media for a chance to win more surprises.

The campaign will roll inside the mall and online till October 9 from 2pm to 10pm.

