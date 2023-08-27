UAE: Mahzooz crowns 59th millionaire, another wins 'golden summer draw'

There are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances
Mahzooz crowned its 59th millionaire this week as 1,165 participants took home Dh1,486,000 in prize money in addition to the fourth winner of the 'golden summer draw'.
Kristofer, holding the raffle ID number 37584434, won the guaranteed prize money of Dh1 million.
Muhammad, with the raffle ID number 37431548, became the fourth winner of the 'golden summer draw', winning Dh50,000 worth of gold coins. The draw will take place every week for a limited time.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 20 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 5, 20, 26, 29, 34 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,000 each. 1,144 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
