UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian Prime Minister on mother's death

President, VP send condolence cables to PM Narendra Modi

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 8:58 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, over the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar cable of condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3.30am on Saturday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital.

She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Several other world leaders also sent condolence messages to Modi.