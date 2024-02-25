UAE issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users; here's what you should do

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recently issued a high-risk alert for those using the desktop version of the world’s most popular browser – Google Chrome.

The Council, on February 22, recommended updating to the latest version of Chrome to avoid any breaches or leaks of your information and personal data, or perform other malicious actions.

In its latest security advisory, the cybersecurity agency said 'multiple vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code on affected systems, compromise sensitive data, or bypass security restrictions.'

These vulnerabilities affect Google Chrome v122.0.6261.57 or earlier on Windows, Mac and Linux. Google says the latest Chrome version includes 12 security fixes, out of which two were marked as high-severity flaws, five were medium-severity vulnerabilities and one was marked as low severity.

How to update to the latest version

Normally updates happen in the background when you close and reopen your computer's browser. But if you haven't closed your browser in a while, you might find a pending update:

On your computer, open Chrome. At the top right, select More More. If an update is pending, you'll find:

Relaunch to update

Finish update

New Chrome available

To update Google Chrome:

On your computer, open Chrome. At the top right, click More More. Click Help and then About Google Chrome. Click Update Google Chrome.

Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.

5. Click relaunch.

The browser saves your opened tabs and windows and reopens them automatically when it restarts. Your Incognito windows won't reopen when Chrome restarts. If you'd prefer not to restart right away, click Not now. The next time you restart your browser, the update will be applied.

