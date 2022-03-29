UAE: How to attest your sick leaves, medical reports

The ministry said residents can submit applications through its website or at customer service centres

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on residents to use its online services to attest sick leaves and approve medical reports from special committees.

The ministry said residents can submit applications through its website or at customer service centres. Some leaves require “certain approvals” from the medical committees concerned, the ministry explained.

“The ministry will make every possible effort to keep pace with the latest solutions and adopt the best online and smart technologies in government services in accordance with the best practices and international standards adopted in this field,” said Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector.

Who is the service for?

According to the MoHAP website, the service is for validation of medical reports and certificates issued by private or government health facilities. A sick leave exceeding a period of five days requires the approval of a medical committee.

Service duration

It takes about two days for completing the service. “If the sick leave needs to be reviewed by the medical committee, the service will require additional five working days.”

What’s the service fee?

Dh50.

How to apply online

Sign in to e-service portal, obtain username and password, and login to e-system.

Submit the application and pay the fees.

Attach the relevant documents.

Receive the application attested by MoHAP.

Other channels

All private medical facilities in Sharjah and the northern emirates

MoHAP app

Customer happiness centres

