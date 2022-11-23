UAE government meetings chalk out roadmap to country's future

President, Sheikh Mohammed attend closing session of the Government Annual Meetings 2022

Photo: WAM

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 11:16 PM

The roadmap to the UAE's future was laid at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2022 that concluded on Wednesday.

The meetings in Abu Dhabi, saw ministries, executive councils, and various federal and local entities discuss current challenges and develop a vision for the future of the UAE.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the closing session of the meetings.

The meetings constitute a national platform for bringing together all government entities at federal and local levels to discuss current challenges, strategies and initiatives that will lead the country on the path to achieve the Centennial 2071 Plan.

On its second day, the meetings touched upon priority sectors included education, Emiratisation, national economy, digital technology and cybersecurity.

Here's a snapshot of the discussions:

Future directions in education

The session on education witnessed members of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), including Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, discuss key future trends inthe education sector and potential challenges it faces.

Five different sessions were held during the meetings, one of which discussed supporting mechanisms to ensure the accelerated integration of university and college graduates into the UAE labour market.

Comprehensive economic partnerships

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, discussed the importance of the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnerships, and their pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency, agility and strength of the national economy.

They also addressed the key pillars of the state’s future directions and economic plans over the next stage, the main objectives of economic and trade agreements with several countries worldwide, and their impact on the UAE’s comprehensive development march.

Emiratisation ... New policies and mechanisms

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talents Competitiveness Council, focussed on the latest government policies, mechanisms and strategies in Emiratisation. They highlighted national goals were achieved, stressing that it is fundamental to the UAE’s development march.

Digital economy and future technologies

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, highlighted the efforts of the UAE in building a pioneering digital economy, enhancing economic diversification and consolidating a prosperous economy based on future technologies.

Government work and cybersecurity challenges

Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity in the UAE Government, highlighted the crucial role of maintaining cyber security in government work, and the importance of the cyber security system in achieving one of the goals of ‘We The UAE 2031’, to make the UAE one of the top three countries in the world in the cybersecurity index.

Increasing Emirati workforce in new economic sectors

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, discussed ways and mechanisms to increase the number of Emiratis and national companies in new economic sectors.

Emiratis in the legal sector and national consultancy

This session saw talks on career opportunities for Emiratis in the legal sector and national consultancy, in accordance with the objectives of the Federal Law on the Regulation of the Legal Profession.

Emiratisation drive

This session emphasised that government contracts be given to companies that meet Emiratisation requirements.