UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed say education will 'remain a top priority'

'We The UAE 2031' will mark the country's journey to greater heights over the next decade
The UAE President and Vice-President have attended a part of the Government Annual Meetings.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said he attended a session discussing the future of education. The sector remains "one of our key strategic priorities", the President said.
"By harnessing innovation and investing in our people, the UAE's journey of progress will continue," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted that education will remain a priority for the country.
The UAE Annual Government meetings, held in Abu Dhabi, brought together all government entities at the federal and local levels to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country's national development plan.
''We The UAE 2031’', a national plan and road map for the next 50 years, was launched during the meetings yesterday.
