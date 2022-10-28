UAE: Gergawi meets Egypt PM during 50th anniversary celebrations

Leaders laud successful organisation of the three-day event in Cairo

Wam

by Wam Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 11:55 PM

Dr Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, met Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during the three-day celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian ties.

The celebration was held in Cairo, under the theme “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart.”

During the meeting, the two sides lauded the successful organisation of the celebration, held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, to underscore the close relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The event also showcased the successful achievements in Emirati-Egyptian relations over the past 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, visited Cairo, where he was welcomed by President Al Sisi, to attend the celebration.

Al Gergawi stressed that the celebrations highlighted the close five-decade-old relations between the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

“The joint meetings between ministers and officials from the two governments, as well as business leaders, intellectuals and journalists, over three days, emphasised the theme of the event, which is that the two peoples are one,” he said.