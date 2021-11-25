UAE General elected as Interpol President

He has been elected for a four-year term

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:44 AM

The UAE’s Major-General Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi has been elected as President of Interpol.

The officer is the Inspector-General of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

According to the global police agency, Maj-Gen Al Raisi has been elected for a four-year term.

Mr Ahmed Nasser AL RAISI of the United Arab Emirates has been elected to the post of President (4-yr term). pic.twitter.com/pJVGfJ4iqi — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) November 25, 2021

