UAE General elected as Interpol President

He has been elected for a four-year term

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:40 AM

Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:44 AM

The UAE’s Major-General Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi has been elected as President of Interpol.

The officer is the Inspector-General of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

According to the global police agency, Maj-Gen Al Raisi has been elected for a four-year term.

More details to follow

