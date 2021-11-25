UAE General elected as Interpol President

The 32-year-old man lost control of his bike on the main streets of Industrial Area 15
The UAE’s Major-General Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi has been elected as President of Interpol.
The officer is the Inspector-General of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.
According to the global police agency, Maj-Gen Al Raisi has been elected for a four-year term.
