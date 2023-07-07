UAE: Free to attend summer camps for budding entrepreneurs

It will provide students with an opportunity to realise their potential as young entrepreneurs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 3:38 PM

The fifth edition of Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp for students, held by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, will commence in Abu Dhabi from Monday.

As many as three free of charge camps, certified by Stanford University, will provide a platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to realise their potential. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub and funded by the Khalifa Fund, the camps taking place till August 16 are set to inspire the brightest young minds in the country.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, noted the camp will provide students with an opportunity to engage in entrepreneurship workshops and lessons.

“This summer camp is designed to provide young people with essential business skills, enabling them to thrive, grow, and become industry leaders of tomorrow, while contributing to the empowerment of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE.”

Al Mazrouei underlined that Khalifa Fund’s objective is to offer a high-quality camp that is accessible and tailored to young individuals who demonstrate an interest in enterprise.

“Through fostering idea generation, collaboration, and thinking outside-the-box, we aim to equip the younger generation with the necessary knowledge and tools to become successful entrepreneurs.”

The camp spans three separate two-week sessions (July 10 to 19, July 24 to August 2, and August 7 to 16), offering participants aged 13 to 18 the chance to immerse themselves in the world of business.

The young entrepreneurs will begin their activities with a concise presentation introducing the day's theme, which they will incorporate into their business plans. After setting the theme, they will form designated teams to brainstorm and refine their unique projects. The culmination of their creativity and hard work will take place on the final day of the camp in the ‘Platform Room’, they will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative business concepts to a panel of highly respected judges.

Participation is being provided free of charge and transportation will be facilitated.

ALSO READ: