UAE: FNC member calls for review of new job exploration visas

The new single-entry permit aims to attract young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 9:02 PM

A member of the Federal National Council (FNC) has called on the UAE government to reconsider the recently introduced job exploration visa, as it could have an impact on the employment opportunities of Emiratis.

During the FNC meeting on Wednesday, Obaid Khalifan Al-Ghoul Al Salami suggested the government review its decision to introduce the job exploration visa as it may reduce opportunities for skilled UAE nationals, which will impact Emiratisation rates, especially in the private sector.

“This job exploration visa will increase the number of expatriate workers in the country, and the continuation of the process of remitting huge amounts of money from the UAE to other nations instead of being recycled inside the country,” said Al Salami.

The visa is part of the sweeping reforms introduced by the UAE Cabinet and that came into effect in October 2022.

It is granted to those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre). Fresh graduates from the 500 best universities in the world can apply as well; the minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

The new single-entry permit aims to attract young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country. More importantly, it does not require a sponsor or a host.

Obaid Khalifan Al-Ghoul Al Salami

He added: "With the increase in the number of Emirati graduates seeking jobs, this visa affects the relentless efforts to raise the rate of Emiratisation in the vital and strategic sectors in the country. This requires the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to ensure that this job exploration visa does not create new challenges in the government’s effort to raise the Emiratisation rates in private sector jobs.”

The single-entry permit is issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, according to information available on the ICP website.

