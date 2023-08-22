UAE: Five Emirati youths killed in road accident

Violators of the law on combatting rumours and cybercrimes could also be imprisoned for a minimum of 5 years
Five young Emiratis were killed in an accident in Al Ain on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Police have said. A photo the police shared shows the mangled remains of the two vehicles that crashed.
Citing relatives, Arabic daily Al Khaleej reported that three of the deceased had graduated high school recently, while one was a Grade 12 student.
The collision happened on the Saa’ road in Al Ain. A relative told the Arabic daily that the vehicles crashed around 1am.
Funeral prayers were offered for the deceased at Martyr Omar Al Muqbali Mosque, after which they were laid to rest in Umm Ghafa.
The police have offered their condolences to the families of the deceased.
Officers urged residents to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours.
