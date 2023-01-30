UAE announces amendment to mandatory military service law

It is compulsory for all medically fit Emirati men to complete national service for at least 11 months

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 8:22 PM

The sole son of an Emirati family is exempted from military service permanently, according to the new amendment to the national service law.

The National and Reserve Service Authority said there has been an amendment to some provisions of Federal Law No. (6) of 2014 regarding the national and reserve service.

Officials explained through their social media platforms that the sole son of a family, or of a father or mother, is permanently exempted from national service.

If a man has female siblings is not considered the only child, provided that this is proven in the official papers from the competent authority in the UAE.

There is an exception for those who express the desire to join the national service when they fulfill the rest of the conditions established under this law and the decisions issued. In this case the son must complete the whole duration of national service, and he may not be called up to fight on the front line.

According to Federal Law No. 6 for 2014 on National Military Service and Reserve Force as amended, it is mandatory for all medically fit Emirati men to accomplish the national service after obtaining the approval of National and Reserve Service Committee of UAE Armed Forces' General Command.

According to the law, the service is optional for women, regardless of their education.

Pursuant to Resolution No.15 of 2022 to amend some provisions of Resolution No.6 of 2016 Regarding the Amendment of the National Service Period, the national service term for male recruits holding a high school diploma or its equivalent and above has been shortened to 11 months, and for those who didn't complete their high school, the term will be three years.

According to the resolution, the duration of national service for female recruits is 11 months.

