UAE President appoints top Armed Forces, military affairs officials

Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday issued two federal decrees appointing two military officials.

Staff Lt-Gen Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei was named Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, while Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi was appointed Military Affairs Adviser to the UAE President.

The decrees shall be published in the Official Gazette and come into force from the date of their issuance.

