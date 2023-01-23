UAE: Al Ain church to mark harvest festival with cultural events, live music

Over 5,000 community members are expected to attend the event organised on Saturday evening

More than 5,000 community members are expected to attend the harvest festival and Spirit of the Union celebrations to be held at Al Ain Mar Thoma Church on Saturday evening (January 28).

Church vicar Dr PJ Thomas noted that the event will be a celebration of UAE’s cultural diversity and tolerance with lots of activities catering to all age groups.

“The UAE is a melting pot of different cultures, a country where different nationalities live in harmony. The tolerant country has embraced people from different races and religions. The country promotes the concept of one community, an inclusive and cohesive society. The harvest festival is a celebration of the collective efforts of farmers. The event is hosted by our church but it is open for everyone to come, enjoy and experience the programmes. This will be more of a community event,” he said.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr Abraham Mar Paulos Episcopa, Bishop of Adoor diocese of Malankara Mar Thoma Church and World Council of Churches’ executive committee member; Dr Yakob Mar Irenaios Metropolitan, Chairperson of Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) India and head of Malankara Orthodox Church’s Kochi diocese, will grace the occasion.

“We are hosting a harvest festival after two years, and people in Al Ain are looking forward to this festival. There will be people from different countries and also travelling from other emirates. The blue-collar workers will also be attending the event. It will be a euphoric atmosphere, and our gates are open for everyone,” vicar Thomas said.

The evening events starting at 4.30pm will feature live musical performances by Indian playback singers Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Afsal. A mimicry show, cultural dances and other activities, including those for children and people of determination, will be held. There will be as many as 20 food stalls with a variety of cuisines.

