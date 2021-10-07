UAE: 4-yr-old Emirati girl dies days after fall from window of family villa

Ras Al Khaimah - The critically injured girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 8:37 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 9:37 AM

A young Emirati girl has died in Ras Al Khaimah as she succumbed to her injuries several days after she fell from a window of a two-story villa.

The four-year-old girl -- identified as Ghayah -- was rushed to the hospital on September 29 after the incident and was admitted into the ICU for treatment, but died on Tuesday night.

According to a relative, Ghayah fell from the window of the family villa, where she used to stand every day -- with the help of an adult -- to wave to her father upon his return home from work.

On the day of the unfortunate incident, she was sleeping in one of the rooms, and woke up to go the window alone to welcome her father but fell from the window.

According to a hospital official, the girl was brought in critical condition. The team tried their best to save her life, but she died on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old died due to internal bleeding in her brain and damage to her skull as well as fractures in various parts of her body.