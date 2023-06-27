UAE: 100 employees get free 4-day trip to Makkah for Umrah

Names were drawn at random and were awarded an all-expenses-paid pilgrimage trip to Saudi Arabia

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 11:24 AM

Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, offered an all-expense paid Umrah pilgrimage to more than 100 staff members.

Employees from across the PureHealth Group had their names drawn at random and were given a free four-day trip to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates comprises Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Daman, the Medical Office, Rafed, PureLab, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, One Health, and the Life Corner. Some of the employees had never been able to perform Umrah or Haj before. Individuals, who had always dreamt of visiting the holy cities felt blessed on getting an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” said Tahira Kokab, a pharmacist.

“During Ramadan, I got this feeling that I needed to participate… and then it happened,” Sarah Sebai, insurance manager, noted.

“It was pure love and joy,” Shareena Abdul Kader, patient access representative, said.

Shaista Asif, group chief operating officer, PureHealth, said the initiative was in line with the company’s commitment towards the well-being and happiness of employees.

“We are immensely grateful for the contributions and efforts of our frontliners, and this initiative serves as a small gesture to express our appreciation towards our group’s personnel – our true heroes. We are pleased to extend this unique opportunity to some of our team members who did not get a chance to perform Umrah or Haj previously to enrich their souls with peace and blessings.”

Shaista noted that PureHealth fosters a nurturing environment, where staff can thrive personally and professionally.

“We will remain committed to prioritising the well-being of our people and ensure a positive working environment that promotes growth and goal attainment to further empower them to flourish and reach their full potential,” she added.

