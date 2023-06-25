Huge crowds circle Kaaba as Haj begins in Saudi heat

Mina, the world's largest tent city, all set to receive the influx of pilgrims on Sunday, with food supplies brought in and security forces deployed around the area

Pilgrims gather around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah as they arrive for the annual Haj pilgrimage. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 2:11 PM

Vast crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims walked solemn circles around the holy Kaaba, the black cube at the holy city of Makkah's Grand Mosque, on Sunday as the biggest Haj pilgrimage in several years began in the heat of the Saudi summer.

Pilgrims rest on a sidewalk in the holy city of Makkah. — AFP

Islam's holiest site is expected to host more than two million worshippers from 160 countries during the annual rites that could break attendance records, with 1.6 million foreigners already there by late Friday.

"This year, we will witness the largest Haj pilgrimage in history," if things go according to plan, predicted an official with the Saudi ministry of hajj and umrah.

"The numbers will exceed 2.5 million pilgrims," added the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak with the press.

Sudanese pilgrim Badr Ibrahim, from Khartoum, waits outside the Grand Mosque. — AP

The Haj began early on Sunday with the "tawaf" – the circumambulation of the holy Kaaba, the large cubic structure draped in black cloth with gold trimmings that millions of Muslims pray towards every day.

"I am living the most beautiful days of my life," said Abdel-Azim, a 65-year-old Egyptian, as he performed the ritual. "The dream has come true," added the retiree, who had saved up for 20 years to pay the $6,000 fee to take part.

The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.

A series of rites are completed over four days in holy city of Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims ascend the slopes of Jabal Al Nour mountain to visit the cave of Hira, in the holy city of Makkah. — AFP

On Sunday night, pilgrims will start moving to Mina, about five kilometres (three miles) from the Grand Mosque, ahead of the Haj's climax at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

Mina, the world's largest tent city, readied to receive the influx of pilgrims on Sunday, with food supplies brought in and security forces deployed around the area.

Outside the Grand Mosque, thousands prayed on colourful carpets that adorned the pavement, with male pilgrims wearing simple white robes. The area was dotted with ambulances, mobile clinics and fire trucks.

"I cannot describe my feelings," said 25-year-old Indonesian student Yusuf Burhan. "This is a great blessing. I never imagined that I would perform the Haj this year."

This year's summer timing for the Haj, which follows the lunar calendar, will test the endurance of worshippers during the mostly outdoor ritual.

A Pakistani pilgrim leads pilgrims as they pray outside the Grand Mosque. — AP

Carrying white umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun, policemen in the mountainous city have conducted foot patrols and set up checkpoints to inspect hajj permits.

Others splashed water on pilgrims as temperatures climbed towards 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thousands of paramedics were on standby inside the Grand Mosque. Saudi authorities said more than 32,000 health workers will be on hand to treat cases of heatstroke, dehydration and exhaustion.

A Nigerian pilgrim carries her bags outside the Grand Mosque. — AP

This year's will be the biggest since 2019, before the Covid pandemic, when about 2.5 million people took part.

Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, at the height of the global outbreak, rising to nearly 59,000 in 2021.

Last year's cap of one million has been removed.

Malaysian pilgrim Mood Fadly, left, holds the umbrella for his mother in law, outside the Grand Mosque. — AP

Saudi businessman Samir Al Zafni said all his hotels in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are at full capacity until the first week of July.

"This year there is not a single vacant bed in our group of 67 hotels," he told AFP.

This year's pilgrimage will be the biggest since Saudi Arabia scrapped rules in 2021 that banned women who weren't accompanied by a male relative.

Leaving the Grand Mosque after evening prayers on Friday, Ramot Ali from Niger struggled to describe the feeling of performing hajj for the first time, saying simply that "I am very happy".