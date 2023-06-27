Watch: Pilot son surprises mother travelling for Haj in heartwarming viral video

That morning he had taken his mother to the airport and told her that he was off to fly a plane to Kuwait

A heartwarming video showing an Egyptian pilot welcome his mother on board a plane flying to Saudi Arabia has gone viral in social media, touching hearts of netizens.

The mother was travelling to the Kingdom to perform Haj. As she stepped into the aircraft, her face lit up with joy and surprise as she saw her son on the plane.

The multiple crew members can be seen welcoming her on board as well, guiding her gently by the arm to her seat.

According to media reports, Abdullah Muhammad Bahi, a co-pilot with EgyptAir, said that he planned the surprise. That morning he had taken his mother to the airport and told her that he was off to fly a plane to Kuwait. He also arranged for his co-workers to take the video so that he could post it on social media later.

The caption on the video says: "She spent all her life for us…her only dream [was to] to fly with me one day." He also thanks his "amazing crew."

