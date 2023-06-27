Watch: Pilot son surprises mother travelling for Haj in heartwarming viral video

Look: Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos get together at Indian wedding? AI images of world's billionaires go viral
Check out how they rocked traditional clothing and 'danced' in these digital artworks
A heartwarming video showing an Egyptian pilot welcome his mother on board a plane flying to Saudi Arabia has gone viral in social media, touching hearts of netizens.
The mother was travelling to the Kingdom to perform Haj. As she stepped into the aircraft, her face lit up with joy and surprise as she saw her son on the plane.
Watch the video here:
The multiple crew members can be seen welcoming her on board as well, guiding her gently by the arm to her seat.
According to media reports, Abdullah Muhammad Bahi, a co-pilot with EgyptAir, said that he planned the surprise. That morning he had taken his mother to the airport and told her that he was off to fly a plane to Kuwait. He also arranged for his co-workers to take the video so that he could post it on social media later.
The caption on the video says: "She spent all her life for us…her only dream [was to] to fly with me one day." He also thanks his "amazing crew."
ALSO READ:
Check out how they rocked traditional clothing and 'danced' in these digital artworks
The mother found out about her daughter's spending after her teacher told her that the teenager was addicted to games
The variety originated in California but is popular because of how it is farmed in Japan
Remember when a couple forgot their baby in a cab? Or when a taxi rider left Dh1 million in cold cash? Peculiar lost-and-found stories continue with Uber's latest index
The seasoned politician left his doors open for the common man to approach him, even with family matters
One child suffered first degree burns to her face and ears as the 24-year-ol mother faces charges of aggravated child neglect and arson
The billionaire is seen dancing with wedding guests, striking a regal pose with henna-adorned hands
And that's not all: After 'vaulting' into the air, it hit another car as it crash-landed on the road