Watch: The 'Flying Man' is in Dubai, here's how to catch him in action

UK-based test pilot and design lead at Gravity Industries will do two demonstration on September 27

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 8:50 PM

Want to watch a real flying man?

Sam Rogers, who is known as the ‘Flying Man’, will have a public demonstration in Dubai on Wednesday of his Gravity Jet Suit which is dubbed as the future of individual mobility.

The live demonstration is part of the 3rd Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). UK-based Test Pilot and Design Lead at Gravity Industries.

The UK-based test pilot and design lead at Gravity Industries will do two demonstration at 10.30am and 2.45pm at the parking area of Zabeel Hall, DWTC.

Growing up experimenting and fabricating his own rockets, radio-controlled aircraft and homemade camera equipment, Rogers has designed, built and tested himself the Gravity Jet Suit.

In a promotional video of the Self-Driving Transport Congress, Rogers is seen leaving his hometown using the latest iteration of his jet suit called Mark III and flying to Dubai across the sea.

The ensuing video clip shows him landing on the Dubai desert and taking a driverless RTA bus before hopping on the Dubai Metro that brought him straight – still in jet suit – to the event venue at DWTC.

Rogers was the keynote speaker at the event on Tuesday. He said his jetpack suit is being manufactured in some countries and paramedics have started utilising it to reach patients.

