Dubai firm to trial driverless trucks over next few months

The unmanned electric logistics vehicle from Evocargo will navigate Dubai South’s Logistics District from December 2022 to February 2023

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 2:43 PM

In line with Dubai’s drive to become the world’s smart mobility hub, Dubai South today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Evocargo for the launch of the UAE’s first autonomous vehicle trials for cargo at the master development’s Logistics District.

The trials will see EVO.1, Evocargo’s unmanned electric logistics vehicle, navigate Dubai South’s Logistics District from December until February 2023. The Dubai-headquartered Evocargo is a logistics service provider that develops and provides electric autonomous transportation platforms.

A key objective of the trials is to enable Evocargo to modify and redesign EVO.1 specifically for the Mena region. During the trial period, a remote operator will be stationed onsite in the Control Centre to manage the platform. The centre, located in Dubai South’s Logistics District, includes a software suite to monitor the EVO.1’s operation, check the serviceability of the sensors, and identify any errors.

ALSO READ:

Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy is multimodal and encompasses targeting all seven modes of the public transport fleet, including metro, tram, bus, taxi, marine transport, cable cars and shuttle. When fully implemented, the strategy will help reduce transportation costs by 44 per cent or Dh900 million, saving Dh1.5 billion through the reduction of environmental pollution and Dh18 billion through raising the efficiency of the transport sector by 20 per cent.

The lifting capacity of the driverless platform is 2 tonnes, and it can accommodate up to six EUR-pallets moving at 25 km/h for up to 200km. Charging a vehicle for a full day’s operation takes 40 minutes to six hours, depending on the outlet.

The security system of the EVO.1 platform has four tiers: the computer vision of the space around the vehicle, an automatic diagnostic system, a remote-stop system, and a standby pneumatic braking system.

Fleet management of EVO.1’s automatic pilot systems increases the efficiency of freight transportation while significantly reducing truck downtime. Robotisation and using electricity and hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional fuel cut costs.

Evocargo has 37 protected inventions and technologies. Patents cover algorithms for visual positioning, automatic mapping, the calibration and integration of sensors and cameras, methods for selecting safety speeds, and the parameters for dynamic models.