Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Shocking video shows multiple-vehicle collision due to sudden deviation

One of the vehicles zigzagged across the busy highway because of the impact

Screengrab

by Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 2:47 PM

A multi-vehicle crash — caused by an irresponsible move — was caught on camera in Abu Dhabi. The emirate's police on Friday shared the footage, warning motorists of the dangers of sudden deviation and wrong overtaking.

The clip shared on social media shows how a truck suddenly changed lanes — without noticing that there was an incoming car on the left side.

The car tried avoiding the crash by swerving to the left, to no avail. Worse, it hit an SUV in the third lane. The second car lost control, causing it to zigzag across the busy highway.

Here's the video shared by the police:

The Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to always follow traffic rules, avoid sudden deviations, and in case of overtaking, ensure that the lane is clear.

"Recklessly driving between lanes endangers lives. When changing lanes, make sure you are using the right one," they added

Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.

