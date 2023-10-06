Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Shocking video shows multiple-vehicle collision due to sudden deviation

Khan was on a routine visit to Kalba on Tuesday morning when he astonishingly found the less than four-month-old Sanderling
A multi-vehicle crash — caused by an irresponsible move — was caught on camera in Abu Dhabi. The emirate's police on Friday shared the footage, warning motorists of the dangers of sudden deviation and wrong overtaking.
The clip shared on social media shows how a truck suddenly changed lanes — without noticing that there was an incoming car on the left side.
The car tried avoiding the crash by swerving to the left, to no avail. Worse, it hit an SUV in the third lane. The second car lost control, causing it to zigzag across the busy highway.
Here's the video shared by the police:
The Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to always follow traffic rules, avoid sudden deviations, and in case of overtaking, ensure that the lane is clear.
"Recklessly driving between lanes endangers lives. When changing lanes, make sure you are using the right one," they added
Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.
