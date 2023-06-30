Sporting red and white, pancakes with maple syrup: How Canadians in UAE will mark their National Day

The auspicious day started with prayers at mosques and then it was time for bonding
With joy and pride, Canadians residing in the UAE will celebrate Canada National Day with great enthusiasm on July 1. The Canadian community will come together, marking their homeland's historic day, showcasing their cultural heritage and fostering a sense of belongingness among everyone.
“Canada National Day is not just a celebration reserved for Canadians alone, it is a time for all individuals to come together and appreciate the uniqueness and beauty of Canada's culture. Canadians take immense pride in our nation's respect for diversity. This respect opens our hearts and minds to people from all walks of life,” said Leanne Walper marketing and communications manager, Canadian University Dubai.
The festivities kick off early with the Canadian national Anthem — ‘O Canada’ recited at their homes. Families and friends then make their way for breakfast at Canadian restaurants or at home. “We will then go to authentic Canadian restaurants for our staple breakfast — pancakes with maple syrup,” said Walper.
Throughout the day, Canadian delicacies take centre stage. Poutine, a beloved Canadian dish, can be found in every Canadian household on this historic day. These culinary delights are also served in Canadian restaurants in Dubai such as Eggspectation and Weslodge.
The Canadian community unites through various events organised by the Canadian Business Council and other associations. “These gatherings provide a platform for Canadians and individuals from different backgrounds to socialise, and engage in conversations. From casual lunches and dinners to vibrant music concerts and festivals, it’s the celebrations of togetherness and joy,” said Walper.
The Consul General of Canada also plays a major role in hosting Canada National Day events, bringing together Canadians and friends of Canada to commemorate the occasion.
For Michal Gagne, it’s all about bonding with his fellow countrymen. “This is my second national day celebration. Last year, I met many Canadians and was surprised to see the turnout for an event held at a university,” Gagne, a finance professional.
“Although we are far from our home country, the strong Canadian community here makes us feel connected and proud. It's wonderful to see everyone coming together to celebrate our heritage,” said Gagne.
“Seeing our flag proudly displayed on this remarkable landmark, Burj Khalifa fills us with immense pride and gratitude, reminding us of the strong bonds that connect us across continents,” added Gagne.
At the Canada University in Dubai, a special event is held every year, inviting everyone to join in the celebration. “It is an opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds to immerse themselves in Canadian culture, enjoy entertainment, and experience the warmth and inclusivity that defines our nation,” said Walper.
