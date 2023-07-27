Sheikh Saeed passes away: Arab Parliament President offers condolences

Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi praised the contributions of Sheikh Saeed to the UAE

By WAM Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 6:46 PM

Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, offered his condolences to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Government and people on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative.

Al Asoomi praised the contributions of Sheikh Saeed to his country and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the Emirati people.

