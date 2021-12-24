Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweets Christmas greetings

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 9:04 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday sent his Christmas greetings to all those celebrating the festival.

To those celebrating the occasion, both in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a happy and merry Christmas. May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 24, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "To those celebrating the occasion, both in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a happy and merry Christmas. May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families."

