Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweets Christmas greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday sent his Christmas greetings to all those celebrating the festival.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "To those celebrating the occasion, both in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a happy and merry Christmas. May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families."
