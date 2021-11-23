Sharjah: Motorcyclist dies on the spot after colliding with truck

It can accommodate over 500 worshippers
A 32-year-old African man died on the spot after his motorcycle collided with a truck on the main streets of Industrial Area 15 in Sharjah on Monday morning.
The Comprehensive Industrial Police Station received a report, which said there had been an accident involving a motorcycle and truck.
When police patrols and ambulances arrived at the site of the accident, they found that the motorcyclist was driving at a high speed when he lost control of his bike and collided with a truck ahead of him.
The strong impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist's death, as he suffered severe fractures in the skull and brain haemorrhage.
