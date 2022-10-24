Ready for Rishi Sunak as PM? British expats in UAE are cautiously optimistic about the wealthiest politician in UK

Britons express mixed feelings as the country welcomes its third Prime Minister in less than two months

Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak. Photo: AFP

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:51 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 11:01 PM

Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first Prime Minister of colour on Tuesday. After months of political and economic turmoil, the former finance minister is tasked with steering a deeply divided country through a financial downturn.

British expats in the UAE have a mixed feelings and are reacting with cautious optimism and cynicism as the country welcomes its third Prime Minister in less than two months.

"I'm weary of a new Prime Minister that is connected to great wealth, albeit mostly through his wife," said Dubai-based PR professional Ananda Shakespeare. "However, after Liz Truss, probably anyone will have better economic policies. I'd like to see calm markets and greater stability in the UK, particularly after the chaos of Brexit and the hardship that the pandemic brought to some people."

One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N R Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd. Earlier this year, the couple came under scanner after it was revealed that Akshata had not paid UK tax on big earnings abroad.

Ananda feels that the most important thing Sunak can do is bring in a strong fiscal policy. "His every move will certainly face scrutiny, and I think he has a huge task ahead of him, to reassure the markets, the party and the people that the UK is in safe hands," she said.

A former hedge fund boss, Sunak was nominated as the finance minister- or chancellor - in February 2020 under Boris Johnson. In his role, he worked hard to protect homes and businesses from the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic. He now faces the seemingly insurmountable task of restoring stability to a country reeling from years of turmoil.

Abu Dhabi resident Azmina Thanda is hopeful that he will make a good PM. "During the lockdown, he introduced the furlough and the crisis fund," she said. "So he actually helps the common people. He is quite a smart politician, and his policies have made laymen happy. This is why I think he is going to be a reliable PM."

Dubai-based Paul Winick is optimistic that Sunak will perform well. "Whilst I am proud that my country has its first British Asian Prime Minister, it's unnerving that we now have our 3rd Prime Minister in just two months," he said.

"I hope the country can now see some stability during this time of economic and political turbulence. I am expecting through Rishi's experience of being chancellor during the pandemic that we see the British pound begin to improve and a halt to rising interest rates, giving the British people some much-needed solace. I wish Rishi all the best in what, at one point, seemed like a job nobody wanted."

However, for Azmina, the fact that he was not elected makes it a lacklustre win for people of colour. "It would have been a good example to have the first PM of colour to have been elected," she said.

Ananda also opined that an election would have been the best way forward. "Many people would prefer to have an election and to choose a Prime Minister," she said. "Especially given that voter surveys show the majority of the country currently favours the Labour Party."

However, Briton Areeba Hanif is not very optimistic about Sunak's future. "I don't think he will last very long," she said. "And to be honest, I feel like the party is too racist to let a candidate like him continue."

At 42, Sunak is the youngest British PM in two centuries. The MP is a year younger than David Cameron and Tony Blair, who were both 43 when they became prime minister in 2010 and 1997, respectively.

Former Dubai resident Robert Hillier is not pleased with Sunak's appointment. "I have zero expectations from him," he said. "He's part of the party that's been in power for 12 years, and that's made the country a no-go for investment and lengthened the queues for food banks. Leaving the EU has led to economic catastrophe."

Robert also feels like Sunak is out of touch with the general public's sentiment. "He's worth a billion dollars, so he knows nothing of the struggles of ordinary people," he said.

Ajman resident Gill also agreed with Robert's view. "Sunak is a privileged public school boy who is out of touch with the masses," she said. "So, on the one hand, he is probably relatively the most qualified out of those who were running, but he hasn't exactly got a great track record. However, it is kind of poignant that the first non-Caucasian has been elected by the Tory party who were planning to send any new immigrants to Rwanda."

ALSO READ: