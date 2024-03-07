Rains in UAE: Football matches postponed due to unstable weather

Photo: UAE Pro League

Football matches set to take place in the UAE over the weekend have been postponed due to the unstable weather conditions, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) said on Thursday.

Following co-ordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAEFA took the decision to postpone matches across various competitions scheduled from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.

The FA added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date.

Earlier in the day, the NCEMA had said that heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from Friday evening till noon on Sunday.

