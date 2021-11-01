New medical school to be established in Abu Dhabi

The materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE.
A new medical education institute is being established in Abu Dhabi with an aim to build the capacity and capability of the UAE’s healthcare sector.
Abu Dhabi-headquartered VPS Healthcare and Cumming School of Medicine of the University of Calgary, Canada, signed a partnership agreement to offer innovative medical education and research programmes.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman, VPS Healthcare, said that the School of Medicine will generate significant economic and social benefits to the region.
“After graduation, these professionals will become part of a world-class academic medical health system, which will improve the quality of healthcare in our communities. It will also create a R&D ecosystem with high-paying jobs and provide the UAE citizens access to top-quality healthcare professionals close to home.”
VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Medical City will serve as the principal teaching hospital for the medical school.
Dr Teri Balser, provost and vice-president (academic), University of Calgary, termed the partnership as an “exciting opportunity” to work with VPS Healthcare and have a significant impact on medical education.
“The Cumming School of Medicine has an international reputation for excellence and innovation in health-care research and education which is evidenced in this new collaboration.”
Dr Jon Meddings, MD and Dean of Cumming School of Medicine, added: “We have world-class education and research programmes, and it is very exciting to think about reaching an entirely new group of medical students.”
The new school will also offer a three-year MD programme and a residency slot at one of the 24 VPS Healthcare hospitals upon graduation.
Dr Taleb Almansoori, academic adviser, VPS Healthcare, said the programme will help address the demand for doctors in both the UAE and regional marketplaces.
“The medical school will reshape and redefine the health services in the private sector by merging clinical practice with academic medicine.”
