Multi-party dialogue is the best way to foster international peace, says FNC speaker

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 8:11 PM

A multi-party, multilateral dialogue is the best way to foster international peace and international security, a top UAE Federal National Council (FNC) member told international parliamentarians at the 16th Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

Saqr Ghobash, the speaker for the FNC, said on Wednesday that the UAE’s founding principles are firmly rooted in peace, tolerance, and the wellbeing of humanity. Ghobash spoke at the opening ceremony of PAM’s 16th plenary session, which the UAE’s FNC is hosting for the first time. PAM is an international organisation, an observer at the General Assembly of the United Nations, with a specific international juridical status.

Nearly 120 participants representing parliaments, governments, and civil institutions are participating at the plenary session, set to take place from March 9-10 in Dubai.

The 16th Plenary Session will mark the announcement and official adhesion of the FNC as a PAM member, which has been granted the status of Associate Member since February 2020.

PAM is the principal forum where the national parliaments of the Euro-Mediterranean region deliberate to reach those strategic objectives towards the creation of the best political, social, economic, and cultural environment and conditions for the fellow citizens of the member states.

Ghobash stressed that the FNC hosting of the Mediterranean Parliament’s meetings stems from its confidence that its fundamental values are in line with the directions of UAE’s foreign policy.

“Our foreign policy is based on the principle of openness to all countries that are committed to peace and open dialogue,” he said.

Ghobash cited examples of UAE signing of the Abraham Accords and the Document of Human Fraternity in 2019 which prove that despite all odds, it embodies aspirations to attain peace and coexistence, renounce wars, address climate change and combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Migliore, the president of PAM, congratulated the UAE for achieving tremendous success with Expo 2020 despite the pandemic. He said, “When tensions are too high, parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in deescalating situations.” He voiced his concerns over the situation in Ukraine and said PAM stands with the freedom, democracy, and the people of Ukraine.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, shared a televised message during the meeting and urged those gathered to focus on rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and urged parliamentarians to prepare the infrastructure to combat future pandemics.

