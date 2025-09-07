  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: 9 food types banned from school canteens to promote healthy eating

These guidelines are in line with global health standards, helping schools mould students' dietary and nutritional needs

Published: Wed 23 Jan 2019, 4:42 PM

Updated: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 10:29 AM

[Editor's note: This article was first published in 2019, and is a general list of banned food types. It is important to note that the ministry may publish additions or revisions specific to each new academic year.]

As school students purchase food from canteens, a key concern of parents is the quality of nutrition they receive. To ensure that students are eating healthy, the UAE's Ministry of Education regulates the items being sold, with some foods being banned across the country. These include:

  1. Hot dogs and processed meats

  2. Instant noodles, as a result of its high fat and sodium content and artificial flavours

  3. Chocolate bars, both with and without nuts

  4. Chocolate spreads, for its high fat and sugar content and artificial flavours 

  5. Sweets, lollipops and jelly

  6. All peanut products, to avoid allergic reactions

  7. All potato chips and corn chips

  8. Carbonated drinks, including energy drinks, flavoured water, juice, iced teas, slushies and eskimo drinks

  9. All cream cakes and doughnuts for their high fat and sugar content and artificial colours

These guidelines are in line with global health standards, helping schools mould students' dietary and nutritional needs.

Other than ban on junk food, it is also necessary to educate children and empower them to make wise food choices, a skill that will translate to a healthier lifestyle. 