Look: Dubai neighbourhoods light up as residents adorn homes for Diwali

Photo: Shihab/KT

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Residents across the city are coming together to spread joy to celebrate Diwali by decorating their balconies with colourful lights and creating beautiful rangolis at their doorsteps.

Many neighbourhoods in Dubai, like Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai, Karama, and Al Barsha are twinkling with colourful lighting as residents transform their spaces into vivid displays of lights. From beautiful fairy lights to colourful lanterns, people are using their balconies to celebrate the festival of lights.

“We have decorated our home with lights all over. This is the time of the year our home turns in a vibrant colourful place,” said Aparna Yadav, a resident of Mankhool.

“It's wonderful to see our neighbourhood come alive with colours and lights. Everyone is contributing to making our neighbourhood glitter during this festive season,” added Yadav.

Indian Women in Dubai, a group based in Dubai organised a few celebrations leading up to the Diwali festival and many ladies from India are a part of the group. The members of the group said that they celebrate Diwali together which makes it a big family here in Dubai.

For Shalini Ruben, a mother and an entrepreneur, Diwali is a time for celebration and shared joy. “Diwali in Dubai is truly magical,” said Ruben. “The city's vibrant spirit accompanied by fireworks, cultural performances, and heartwarming family gatherings makes it truly special for us,” added Ruben.

Ruben had organised a get-together leading to Diwali. “Our recent event, filled with laughter, games, and delightful surprises, brought Indian women together for a memorable celebration,” said Ruben.

Many households are also embracing the tradition of rangoli, an ancient art form involving the creation of intricate patterns on the ground using coloured powders, rice, or flower petals. These unique designs, often inspired by cultural motifs and symbols, add an extra layer of beauty to the festive decorations.

As residents gear up for the coming week of Diwali celebrations, families are excited to host friends in traditional attire. “With traditional attire, adorned with a beautiful Rangoli at our doorstep, we will embrace the warmth of togetherness, delicious food, and the joy through our shared festivities,” added Ruben.

Seema Mistry from Gujrat and a resident of JVC said that they have decorated their homes with yellow, blue, green and red lights. “I'm putting up lots of colourful lights and decorations at my house. It's not just making my home look pretty, it's spreading happiness to everyone around. I hope the lights make everyone feel warm and happy during this special time,” said Mistry.

A long time resident of Dubai, Vrushali Zagade, from Mumbai, Maharashtra said that Diwali in Dubai has always been special. “We have a big family in Mumbai, we do miss them. But there are many Indians here which makes us feel at home.”

For Dr Supriya Chauhan, a dentist, Diwali is the favourite time of the year and what makes it more special is that her parents are in the UAE and it’s her son’s first Diwali.

“Thanks to the hassle-free and easy visa procedures of UAE, our parents are here to celebrate with us. Its a privilege to stay in Dubai which is so welcoming and so diverse. We have made friends from all nationalities who make sure to celebrate the rich culture of each country."

