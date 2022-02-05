Look: A tale of two runs in UAE

Run for a Wish event saw participation from over 800 residents, while Terry Fox Run at Dubai Expo 2020 marked the end of health and wellness week at the world fair

Photos: Expo 2020 and Make a Wish foundation; Text: Ashwani kumar and SM Ayaz Zakir

Hundreds of UAE residents put on their best sports outfits to run for a noble cause early Saturday morning. Residents ran in two separate events organised in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The ‘Run for a Wish’ event organised in the Capital saw participation from over 800 residents, while the first Terry Fox Run at Dubai Expo 2020 marked the end of health and wellness week at the world fair and World Cancer Day. Here are some of the best moments from both events.

Charity champions

The runners at the Terry Fox Run in Dubai had the option of running 3km or 5km and thousands hit the Expo road with gusto to show solidarity with the brave ones out there battling cancer — one of the most dreaded diseases which has claimed the lives of over 10 million people globally in 2021 alone. The Terry Fox run is recognised around the world for its contribution to cancer research for more than four decades.

Brothers in arms

More than 800 community members took part in the fourth annual ‘Run for a Wish’ event held by the Make a Wish Foundation in Abu Dhabi. The Foundation helps fulfil the wishes of kids ailing from critical illnesses.

United we stand, united we run

Foundation CEO Hani Al Zubaidi hailed the huge turnout across age groups and nationalities: “People have shown commitment to fulfilling the wishes of children with serious, life-threatening diseases,” he said.

Best foot forward

Hundreds of runners- young and old, parents and children, including many on wheelchairs — were among those who took part in the run at the Zayed Sports City on Saturday.

In honour of a sister

Kat Lebrasse, an Australian expat in Dubai for 17 years, who participated in the Terry Fox Run with two of her friends Sarah and Laura, said: “I took part in honour of my sister who is suffering from breast cancer.”

A leg up for cancer awareness

Participants warm up at Jubilee Stage. The event celebrates Terry Fox, a Canadian amputee who ran 5,373 km — close to a marathon every day for 143 days — in Canada to raise funds for cancer research in 1980.

Forty-one years and running

The first Terry Fox Run in Dubai was held in 1994. Internationally it was first held 41 years ago in 1981, and has grown to involve millions of participants in over 60 countries.

Hello Parka

Marcy Grossman, (left) Canada’s Ambassador to the UAE and Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada to the UAE with the Parka mascot, at the Terry Fox Run on Saturday.

Something to trumpet about

Live entertainment was at hand to boost the morale of the participants and entertain the crowds. More than Dh8 million has been raised has been raised and funded for various UAE cancer research projects to date.

A million reasons to run

To date, over $800 million has been raised worldwide for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.