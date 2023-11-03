In pictures: UAE flag flies high as Emiratis, expats come together in nation's colours

Kids at Al Barsha National School

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 12:45 PM

With patriotic fervour and unwavering loyalty, Emiratis and expatriates celebrated the country’s union and proudly raised high the UAE colours on Flag Day on Friday.

Synchronised hoisting and waving of the UAE flag was done at 10am across all local and federal government offices, departments, schools, hospitals, parks, as well as various private institutions and public places.

Although not a public holiday, this year marked the 11th year of the national occasion that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, back in 2013 to honour the country’s history and achievements as it marches to the future.

“On this day, we celebrate the flag of the homeland and raise it together,” Sheikh Mohammed previously tweeted.

Raising the UAE flag also symbolises the values each colour represents. Green is about hope, joy, optimism, love, and the country's prosperity. White represents peace and honesty. Black stands for overcoming enemies and also about strength of mind. Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage.

From schools to offices and various establishments, residents of all ages came together for the occasion. Here are some pictures:

GEMS Al Barsha National School

Dubai Police

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Canadian Specialist Hospital

Brighton College Dubai

Saudi German Hospital

Barraquer Eye Hospital

ALSO READ: