How Dubai authorities stepped in to save Syrian triplets from refugee camps

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 6:22 PM

When walking through one of the transit halls of Dubai Airports, a top GDRFA official noticed a mother playing with her children. Moved by their interaction, General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) decided to bring something for them and approached the mother to inquire about her situation.

She revealed that she was a Syrian returning to refugee camps in Jordan. Upon further conversation, the authorities discovered that she was pregnant and about to give birth. The mother also revealed that she had a sister residing in Abu Dhabi.

Keen to assist, the GDRFA reached out to her husband, asking how they could help. They eventually arranged for the expecting mother's entry into the UAE, allowing her to reunite with her sister.

After 45 days, the GDRFA chief revealed they received a heart-warming message from the couple with a picture of their newborn triplets.

This is one of the remarkable stories that exemplify the compassion demonstrated at Dubai Airports.

When entering airports in many countries around the world, travellers often experience feelings of dread, fear, and confusion. However, Dubai is renowned for its exceptional standards, and its airports are an integral part of this reputation.

Dubai Airports has "countless" stories that highlight its humanitarianism. “We must ask ourselves why we live and how we search for happiness. A person cannot be happy alone; he must share this happiness with others,” Al Marri said in a dialogue session entitled: 'The World as an Open Book,' on Wednesday.

Shedding light on the efforts made by GDRFA, the session explored the delicate balance between humanitarian considerations and security requirements, particularly in the context of Dubai Airports and their role as gateways to the Emirates.

GDRFA treats visitors as if they were guests in their own homes by engaging in humanitarian work. “We are the first to greet visitors to the country and the last to bid them farewell. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said: "Be careful with those who visit us," the General said.

To appreciate the progress made, General Mohammed Ahmed goes back to the 1960s when Dubai Airports was merely a humble airstrip. Today, it stands as a testament to growth and development, boasting impressive passenger numbers, expansive infrastructure, and a multitude of airlines.

“What completes this beauty and makes it even more beautiful? I like to call them the front-row heroes — the employees of the Foreign Affairs Department at Dubai Airports,” he said.

