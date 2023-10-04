Haj 2024: UAE announces registration dates

Saudi Arabia specifies quotas of pilgrims that each country can send for the pilgrimage

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 1:00 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 1:17 PM

The UAE has announced the registration dates for those intending to perform Islamic pilgrimage Haj in 2024. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said pilgrims can register through its app from December 5 to 21.

Next year, Saudi Arabia will welcome pilgrims to Islam’s holiest sites in June. A Saudi minister said earlier that the first set of pilgrims will arrive in May.

“The quota of pilgrims that can go to Haj is limited; therefore, it is wise to book in advance,” the UAE government says on its website.

Saudi Arabia specifies quotas of pilgrims to ensure that the faithful from around the world are able to undertake the journey.

Typically, the UAE issues Haj permits for only Emiratis. Expatriates have to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.

Pilgrims usually go for the pilgrimage via licensed tour operators, a list of which is available on the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Operators offer all-inclusive Haj packages that take care of visa costs, hotels, transport and food.

The annual pilgrimage went back to full capacity last year for the first time since Covid hit. Saudi Arabia welcomed more 2 million pilgrims in 2023 — up from 900,000 the previous year — as the kingdom lifted all Covid-related curbs.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to undertake the pilgrimage once in their lives if they are physically and financially fit.

