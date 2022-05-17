Haj 2022: Covid safety rules for UAE pilgrims announced

Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions and are registered in the electronic system

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 5:48 PM

Authorities in the UAE have announced the requirements for residents and citizens who wish to perform Haj this year.

Pilgrims will have to meet one or more of the following criteria:

Those who have never performed Hajj before

Are under the age of 65

Have approved vaccinations and booster doses

Have submitted a negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before arrival

Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions and are registered in the Haj electronic system.

The guidelines were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

ALSO READ: